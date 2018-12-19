

CTV Montreal





Freezing rain is expected to sweep over Quebec late Thursday and change to heavy rain on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for much of the province, saying a weather system from the Gulf of Mexico will reach the province on Thursday.

CTV Weather Specialist Lori Graham predicted the freezing rain would reach the Montreal area around 11 p.m. Thursday.

As temperatures rise to well above freezing--about 6 C on Friday--the rain would stop freezing on contact with the ground.

More than 20 mm of rain is expected to fall on Friday, tapering off to showers on Saturday.

The temperatures will remain mild overnight Friday and Saturday during the day, dropping to an estimated -6 C on Saturday night.