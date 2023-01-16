Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday

The large southerly low-pressure system that has been affecting the Atlantic provinces since Sunday, dumping significant amounts of freezing rain in several locations, will reach several areas of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec on Monday.

Environment Canada expects 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain to fall in the Matapedia Valley, Bonaventure, Chandler, Murdochville and Gaspé on the Gaspé Peninsula, as well as in the Havre-Saint-Pierre area on the North Shore. This freezing rain is expected to change to rain on Tuesday night.

In the Rimouski and Matane regions of the Lower St. Lawrence, as well as in the Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles and Blanc-Sablon regions of the North Shore, the freezing rain will be less significant: two to four millimetres should fall on Monday.

On Sunday, bad weather caused power outages in Newfoundland and Labrador, with 2,000 Newfoundland Power customers affected by mid-afternoon in various parts of the island province. Environment Canada forecast Sunday that 60 to 90 millimetres of rain would fall through Monday morning.

The freezing rain turned to rain in southern Nova Scotia on Sunday, while the freezing precipitation was expected to persist into the evening in northern Nova Scotia.

The weather caused delays at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, while ferries were cancelled Sunday between Digby, Nova Scotia and Saint John, New Brunswick due to high waves and winds in the Bay of Fundy.

Between 25 and 45 millimetres of rain was expected in Nova Scotia through Monday.

In New Brunswick, freezing rain fell on Sunday in southern and central New Brunswick and more freezing rain is expected through Tuesday.

In a warning issued early Monday morning, the federal agency did not specify the amounts expected, but said a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to spread across most of the province into the evening in Moncton, Fredericton, Miramichi, Bathurst, Edmundston and Campbellton.