Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

A spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority says a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard.

5 things to know for Monday, January 16, 2023

A university student is suing Toronto police for $1.6 million after allegedly being Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck, Canada's military brass is concerned about access to cutting-edge technology, and beloved former Vancouver Canucks player Gino Odjick dies at age 52. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

As 37 die in apartment strike, Russia seen readying long war

The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 37, authorities said Monday, as western analysts identified signs the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon