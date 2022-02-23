Nearly 19,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday due to damage to the power transmission system caused by freezing rain.

In the Montérégie, the most affected area, 7,986 customers remain in the dark shortly before dawn.

The total is 3,661 in the Outaouais, 2,694 in the Laurentians, 2,646 in the Centre-du-Québec and 1,684 on the Island of Montreal.

Environment Canada had lifted its freezing rain warning for several regions, including Montreal, the Laurentians and the Montérégie, but it remains in effect in Trois-Rivières, Beauce and Quebec City.

Meanwhile, the federal agency has also lifted a winter storm warning for several areas of Quebec and northern New Brunswick that received snow in the last 24 hours, but it remains in effect for the entire North Shore, from Baie-Comeau to Blanc-Sablon, as well as for the Gaspé Peninsula east of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts.

