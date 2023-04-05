Freezing rain: 120,000 outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues

The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon