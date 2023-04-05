Freezing rain: 120,000 outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall

There are nearly 120,000 Hydro-Quebec outages across the province as freezing rain continues to fall across southwestern Quebec.



Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain are expected to fall Wednesday, making surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots icy, slippery and hazardous.

City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews spread salt and rocks along the city's 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks, 4,000 kilometres of roads and 900 kilometres of bike paths before the storm on Wednesday morning.

"At this time of the year, the challenge of the city is to handle the cleaning and the winter operations," he said. "It's like a rollercoaster; yesterday it was spring, today it's winter again."

He added that though salt and rocks will reduce surface slickness, people should still pay attention and proceed with caution on the city's streets.

The weather agency also warns that ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Power outages may also occur.

As of 1:15 p.m., Hydro-Quebec is reporting nearly 120,000 outages clients in Quebec have lost electricity. Almost 39,000 of those outages are in Montreal, with another 26,000 in the Monteregie.

In the Outaouais, over 46,000 customers are without electricity.

Ice pellets began to fall Wednesday morning then changed to freezing rain near noon, with the wind speed at 30 km/h and gusting to 60. The high is 0 Celsius with a wind chill of -12 C.

Several schools in the Montreal area are closed due to the road conditions.



Freezing rain will change to rain late Wednesday evening with the temperature rising to 9 C by Thursday morning.

Freezing rain watches and warnings for southern Quebec.