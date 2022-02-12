A day of protests and counter-protests is underway in Montreal on Saturday.

The group Quebec Pro Choix is among those that organized the "Unis Dans L'Amour Pour La Liberte" (United in Love for Freedom) gathering and march at Jarry Park in solidarity with the Ottawa trucker convoy, following the Quebec City convoy last weekend.

To counter that protest, No Borders Media and Parc-ex/Villeray inclusifs staged an "Anti-racist mobilization against the far right" protest at the same park opposed to the above protest and supporters of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.

"We are opposed to this convoy because it is a clear front for the far-right," the group wrote. "While some people attending the Freedom Convoy protests are just opposed to vaccine mandates or lockdowns, it’s inexcusable to be expressing those views alongside known far-right actors, including conspiracy theorists promoting debunked and false viewpoints."

No Borders pointed out that members of the anti-immigration nationalist Quebecois group La Meute were spotted at the Quebec City protests. La Meute has posted support for the convoys on its Facebook page.

A counter-protest was organized in Montreal's Jarry Park in opposition to the 'freedom convoy' protest in the same area. (Ian Wood/CTV News)

The creator of the Quebec Pro Choix Facebook page Jonathan Sirois-Bouvier encouraged restraint among those attending the protest.

"I ask you please don't answer them or give them importance," he wrote. "Stay peaceful with love and respect please."

The protests are being held the day the province relaxed more restrictions related to the pandemic including the number of people permitted at private gatherings, which Quebec recommends at 10. Gyms and spas can reopen Monday at half capacity.

Montreal police (SPVM) and Mayor Valerie Plante said they are aware of both protests will only intervene if needed.

"We're still in a state of emergency here in Montreal, so for me, it's very important that people can come and protest peacefully, but I don't want trucks to block streets and the operation that needs to be done," said Plante.