Quebec truckers who disagree with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination mandate gathered at several Canada-U.S. border crossings Friday morning before heading out to join the so-called "Freedom Convoy" to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Starting Jan. 15, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for all truckers entering Canada from the U.S., which also does not allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross the border.

Away they go, about 250km to Ottawa. Mid afternoon arrival expected. #TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/Q2ET8SNVol — Ian Wood (@iangwood) January 28, 2022

Protesters started their gatherings at the border crossings of Saint-Théophile in Chaudière-Appalaches, Stanstead in the Eastern Townships and Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in the Montérégie.

They departed their meet-up locations at 11:45 a.m. and the plan, according to a Facebook page called "Freedom convoy 2022," is to drive to the area of Highway 40 in Vaudreuil, west of Montreal, before heading to Ottawa.

"Keep calm, no aggression, no words, bring your best smile and your good mood," states one message encouraging truckers to remain peaceful.

As of 10am at the LaColle #Quebec border crossing it’s not a “great big convoy”, it’s a few pick up trucks, outnumber by @sureteduquebec cars. The convoy organizers say more to join ahead of their planned 11:30 departure for Ottawa. #TruckerConvoy2022 #cdnpoli https://t.co/sJynETEtep pic.twitter.com/niqUgoWBLF — Ian Wood (@iangwood) January 28, 2022

Over the last week, the movement has grown to include other groups, including conservative political allies, that protest public health guidelines in general, saying they violate their freedoms.

They say they want Ottawa to end all vaccine-related mandates, even though that is the jurisdiction of provincial governments.

Large associations, like the Canadian Trucking Alliance, say they do not support the movement, noting 90 per cent of members are vaccinated and respect protocols.

Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ) estimates the vaccine requirement means there could be between 12,000 and 16,000 fewer truckers on the road.

About 40 cars and a dozen trucks now. Most of those I spoke with are against all #covid restrictions (#VaccineMandates #VaccinePassports #lockdown school/business closures, etc.) Though not everyone is against vaccinations. #TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/CPgRpymLms — Ian Wood (@iangwood) January 28, 2022

Sylvie Cloutier, president and CEO of CTAQ, states the food supply chain, already weakened by the pandemic and a labour shortage, will cause food prices to rise even more -- something federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra denies.

"I don't want to minimize the fact that we have to remain vigilant and work together to address these issues," Alghabra told The Canadian Press. "But this notion that we're going to starve is really unfortunate and does a disservice to Canadians, to Canadian society and to the debate that we need to be having."

The Canada-wide “Freedom Convoy” is expected to reach Parliament Hill on Saturday, with Ottawa police saying they expect it to be a “multi-day” event.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.