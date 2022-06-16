Free weekend metro rides in downtown Montreal for the summer

Montreal metro users will get free weekend rides over the summer at seven of the city's downtown stations, it was announced Thursday.

From June 24 to Sept. 5, boarding the metro at the Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d'Armes and Berri-UQAM platforms will be free on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets will still be required by those departing from other stations.

Although its good news for metro users, those who prefer to drive may want to think again, as the city also said it's eliminating free weekend parking.

CLEANING UP THE CONES

To make downtown "sparkle," Montreal also announced it's investing $1.7 million into the Ville-Marie borough to tidy up.

"As part of its cleanliness efforts, the borough will deploy more staff on the ground and increase the installation of recycling and waste baskets by more than 50 per cent," the release states.

Anyone who's ever visited Montreal's downtown will be more than familiar with its construction zones -- but the city promises to clean them up too.

A "major worksite blitz" will remove excessive orange traffic cones, signs and fences from the roads.

"Special attention will be given to the streets of the city centre in order to improve the fluidity around the construction sites with the arrival of tourists in the metropolis," the release continues.

The Ville-Marie borough also said it's backing a project that will embellish two alleys along Peel and Stanley streets with landscaping and murals.

The hope is that the developments will continue to support the downtown sector in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Montreal is experiencing a dazzling recovery and we are determined to ensure that our downtown area benefits as much as possible from it," said Montreal executive committee member Luc Rabouin. "After two years of the pandemic, we're going to make sure it's unforgettable this year."