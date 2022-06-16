Free weekend metro rides in downtown Montreal for the summer
Montreal metro users will get free weekend rides over the summer at seven of the city's downtown stations, it was announced Thursday.
From June 24 to Sept. 5, boarding the metro at the Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d'Armes and Berri-UQAM platforms will be free on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets will still be required by those departing from other stations.
Although its good news for metro users, those who prefer to drive may want to think again, as the city also said it's eliminating free weekend parking.
CLEANING UP THE CONES
To make downtown "sparkle," Montreal also announced it's investing $1.7 million into the Ville-Marie borough to tidy up.
"As part of its cleanliness efforts, the borough will deploy more staff on the ground and increase the installation of recycling and waste baskets by more than 50 per cent," the release states.
Anyone who's ever visited Montreal's downtown will be more than familiar with its construction zones -- but the city promises to clean them up too.
A "major worksite blitz" will remove excessive orange traffic cones, signs and fences from the roads.
"Special attention will be given to the streets of the city centre in order to improve the fluidity around the construction sites with the arrival of tourists in the metropolis," the release continues.
The Ville-Marie borough also said it's backing a project that will embellish two alleys along Peel and Stanley streets with landscaping and murals.
The hope is that the developments will continue to support the downtown sector in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Montreal is experiencing a dazzling recovery and we are determined to ensure that our downtown area benefits as much as possible from it," said Montreal executive committee member Luc Rabouin. "After two years of the pandemic, we're going to make sure it's unforgettable this year."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario, but a tornado watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ALERTS
WEATHER ALERTS | Parts of southern Ontario hit with ping pong ball-sized hail as severe storms move through
Parts of the southern Ontario saw ping pong ball-sized hail while under a severe thunderstorm watch, while other areas in Ontario are under tornado watches or warnings.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April: N.B. RCMP
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
-
American conservationist promoting diversity through shark sciences
As the ocean warms during the summer months, whales, sharks, turtles and other marine life are coming north to Maritime waters.
London
-
Van ends up on its roof in collision that sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after a collision in St. Thomas that also resulted in a van resting on its roof.
-
Cold front breaks the heat in southern Ontario
A late-spring heat warning in southern Ontario saw temperatures climb into the low-30s Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Woman and her dog pepper sprayed
London police are investigating after a woman and dog were sprayed with pepper spray Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bar taking steps to increase safety after report of spiked drink
A downtown Sudbury bar says it is taking steps to increase the safety of its patrons after a woman said her drink was spiked on the weekend.
-
More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is providing an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Infant, 2 adults killed in 2nd fatal crash in a row on B.C. highway
Three people died in a crash north of Kamloops a short time after the highway reopened following another deadly collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver school on lockdown over reports of person carrying weapon
Police are searching an East Vancouver high school after receiving reports of a person with a weapon inside the building.
-
Peanut allergy treatment safest, more effective among infants: B.C. research
Research out of the University of British Columbia is giving more insight into a treatment designed to help young children overcome peanut allergies.
Edmonton
-
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking, assaulting 12-year-old girl
A Canada-wide warrant was announced Thursday for a man facing 11 criminal charges, including sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.
-
Homicide unit investigating after assault victim dies
A man who was assaulted just north of the Ice District last month has died of his injuries, police say.
-
Scene of crash at Fox Drive, Whitemud Creek puzzles passersby
The remnants of a crash puzzled Whitemud Park users early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
'The Kyiv Home Project': Building a safe haven in Cottam
A brand new home is being built, for free, in the Essex County community for two Ukrainian refugee families.
-
Emergency response phase of Wheatley explosion to close after 294 days
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is closing the emergency response phase of the Wheatley explosion after 42 weeks.
-
Fire crews respond to electrical fire at St. Clair College residence
There were no injuries reported following a fire at a St. Clair College residence Wednesday night, fire officials say.
Regina
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan judge under review after sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint filed against a judge who recently heard a sexual assault trial for a former Regina doctor.
-
Regina man facing multiple child pornography charges: police
A Regina man is facing multiple charges associated with child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario, but a tornado watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from feds
Ottawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
Saskatoon
-
'Everybody is in shock': Sask. man allegedly killed by neighbour's 2 dogs
A Saskatchewan man was killed by a pair of dogs, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plant
Upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.