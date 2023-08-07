Free walk-in HIV/STI screening centre opens in Montreal's Village

La Zone Rose will operate until October in The Village as a place for free HIV/STI screenings, but also as a conversation and support centre for GBQ men. SOURCE: REZO La Zone Rose will operate until October in The Village as a place for free HIV/STI screenings, but also as a conversation and support centre for GBQ men. SOURCE: REZO

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon