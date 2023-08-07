Free walk-in HIV/STI screening centre opens in Montreal's Village
As Montreal Pride week hits full swing in 2023, one spot in the heart of The Village will serve as a centre for intervention, discussion and free walk-in HIV/STI screening.
La Zone Rose opened on Monday and is operated by RÉZO, a Montreal-based non-profit that has operated since 1991 and promotes mental, physical, social and sexual health to GBQ (gay, bisexual, queer) men and trans people.
The zone will operate out of a shipping container with a giant pink cone on the roof.
"While we don't claim that La Zone Rose can meet all the needs observed in the Village, we firmly believe that its listening approach, social aspect, creativity, harm reduction strategies, and compassion will make it an added value in the Village at the intersection of communities, merchants, residents, and visitors," said RÉZO executive director Alexandre Dumont Blais.
REZO will operate La Zone Rose out of a shipping container as an area of r intervention, open discussion and free, walk-in HIV/STI screening until the beginning of October. SOURCE: REZO
RÉZO says that GBQ men remain the most affected by HIV in Canada, accounting for 60 per cent of new cases in 2021. A Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) report says the majority of those cases were in Montreal.
"Our communities also bear the burden of other STIs such as LGV and, more recently, mpox, representing over 98 per cent of cases," RÉZO said in a news release. "Gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis continue to disproportionately affect our communities."
Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin said her teams proudly support La Zone Rose.
"It is an empowering project based on a community-driven response to public health issues. It is an inspiring example to follow and replicate!” she said.
RÉZO said around 26,000 mpox first doses and 11,000 second doses have been administered in Montreal.
La Zone Rose will continue operating in The Village after Pride weekends until Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.
