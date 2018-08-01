

CTV Montreal





Nearly ten years after the fatal police shooting of unarmed teenager in Montreal North, many still feel bitter about what transpired – and what continues to this day.

The borough has made plans to build a square at the site of the shooting, but there will be no mention of the victim, Fredy Villanueva.

The square will be called Place de l'Espoir something critics are calling an empty gesture.

Villanueva was 18 years old when he was shot and killed after an altercation with police officers that left two other people injured when authorities tried to break up an illegal game of dice.

The following night there were riots in Montreal North that turned violent, with cars set on fire and looters vandalizing businesses, making headlines around the world.

Activists say there has been progress since then in the public consciousness of Montrealers on issues such as racial profiling, poverty and diversity, as well as a willingness to address them, but they say that’s not the case where Villanueva is concerned.

“This case of the place that they created, La Place de l'Espoir, is an example. They haven't decided with any citizen, that place it's only the politicians that made that decision so that's a reflection that they're disconnected,” said community leader Will Prosper of Montreal-Nord Republik.



In November, the union representing Montreal police officers criticized Mayor Valerie Plante for saying she is open to the idea of creating a memorial for the teenager.

Former borough employee Josiane Barrette-Moran said she's frustrated.

“You talk to people all around the world, they probably have heard about Fredy Villanueva ten years ago because this was a pretty huge deal. Like I think that the United Nations put their input into this story, so it's not anonymous. The solution I think, is dialogue,” she said.