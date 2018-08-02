

CTV Montreal





Montreal city councillor Frantz Benjamin confirmed on Thursday that he’s making the leap to provincial politics.

Benjamin, who is the first Black man to be appointed Speaker of Montreal’s city council, will run for the Liberals in the Montreal riding of Viau, which overlaps with the area he has represented as a city councillor since 2009.

Viau is a Liberal stronghold and one of the most ethnically diverse ridings, where more than 60 cultural groups are represented.



The provincial riding is currently held by Immigration Minister David Heurtel, who announced in May that he would not seek re-election due to an illness in his family.

“I heard the calls from citizens of Saint-Michel after David Heurtel announced that he would leave politics. A lot of citizens of Saint-Michel asked me to take the step,” said Benjamin, who added that he feels humbled and ready for the campaign.

“I've been known as someone listening to the people, working with the people, close to the people, and I'm not going to change on that,” he said.

Heurtel is supporting Benjamin’s bid, saying he’s the right choice for the party.

“He's the type of politician that you want representing you, that you know every day this guy is working for you and trying to help out,” he said.

Benjamin came to Canada from Haiti when he was 13 years old.

As an adult, he got involved in the community, starting off as a school commissioner before running for municipal politics and becoming a councillor in Saint-Michel.

He has lobbied for better representation of visible minorities at the municipal level, but said that once in the National Assembly he would not have to work as hard on that particular issue.

"I don't think with the government of the Liberal Party of Quebec I would have to lobby a lot for that. Because I know historically the Liberal Party of Quebec is a party sensitive to diversity, to inclusion, and also to participation of diversity," said Benjamin.

Benjamin has focused much of his municipal work on youth issues and economic development, championing immigrant entrepreneurship. He said he’s a strong supporter of the Liberals’ new immigration reforms.

“One of the tools of integration is economic integration and I intend to support and work a lot on that matter,” he said.

Quebec Economy Minister Dominique Anglade agreed with Benjamin’s assessment.

“His parents were immigrants. He was an immigrant himself and being the daughter of immigrants myself, I know the importance of adding more diversity in the National Assembly,” she said.

The election campaign is expected to officially begin on August 29, while the election date is fixed as October 1, 2018.