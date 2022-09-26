Francois Legault visits storm-weathered Magdalen Islands

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader François Legault took a break from his election campaign and put on his premier hat Monday to see the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Magdalen Islands.

The incumbent premier met with interim mayor Gaétan Richard, as the current mayor, Jonathan Lapierre, is a candidate for the CAQ in the region.

The CAQ hopes to unseat the incumbent PQ MNA Joël Arseneau, who won by only 15 votes in 2018 against the Liberals.

Fiona hit the Magdalen Islands hard last weekend. The waves and winds damaged several buildings, but did not cause any casualties.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 26, 2022.