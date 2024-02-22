MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Francois Legault to meet Justin Trudeau to talk about asylum seekers

    asylum
    Share

    Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the coming weeks to discuss asylum seekers and mounting pressure on the province's public services.

    At a press briefing on Thursday, Legault called on Ottawa to reinstate visa requirements for Mexican travellers as quickly as possible, saying many asylum seekers come from that country.

    Earlier this week, four Quebec ministers again asked Ottawa to curb the arrival of asylum seekers and distribute them more evenly across the country.

    The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government claims that the costs associated with welcoming refugees now exceed $1 billion.

    It is demanding reimbursement from the federal government.

    According to Quebec, the province receives 55 per cent of all asylum seekers arriving in Canada.

    This represents 160,651 refugees in 2023, according to government figures.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News