Francois Legault to meet Justin Trudeau to talk about asylum seekers

Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the coming weeks to discuss asylum seekers and mounting pressure on the province's public services.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Legault called on Ottawa to reinstate visa requirements for Mexican travellers as quickly as possible, saying many asylum seekers come from that country.

Earlier this week, four Quebec ministers again asked Ottawa to curb the arrival of asylum seekers and distribute them more evenly across the country.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government claims that the costs associated with welcoming refugees now exceed $1 billion.

It is demanding reimbursement from the federal government.

According to Quebec, the province receives 55 per cent of all asylum seekers arriving in Canada.

This represents 160,651 refugees in 2023, according to government figures.

