A Trois Rivieres man has been charged with killing his father the week before he allegedly killed a co-worker.

Francois Asselin, 35, was formally arraigned in court on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

According to the charges, 67-year-old Gilles Giasson was killed around May 8, 2018.

Asselin will remain in court until his next scheduled hearing on this case, which will be July 31, 2018.

The Sureté du Quebec spent a week searching a dump in Sainte Etienne des Gres, near Trois Rivieres, before finding the body of Asselin's father Giasson.

The two men lived together in Trois Rivieres.

Meanwhile Asselin is also charged with the second-degree murder of his 59-year-old co-worker, Francois Lefebvre. Lefebvre's body was found at their workplace in Sherbrooke on May 17.

Asselin has pleaded not guilty to all charges.