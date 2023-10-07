France is crawling with bed bugs, should Montrealers be worried?
A skin-crawling situation plaguing Paris has prompted fears about travellers spreading bed bugs far beyond its borders.
But the insects that burrowed into the French capital during Fashion Week shouldn't be cause for panic in Montreal, says an entomologist with pest control company Orkin Canada.
Kurtis Brown says while the situation overseas is alarming, bed bug populations are already well-established in major Canadian cities.
Last year, Montreal ranked 12th in Orkin's list of the top bed bug cities in Canada. Toronto took the top spot, meaning the company carried out the most bed bug treatments there.
"From time to time, many cities have heightened reports of bedbug activity, especially when we start seeing them in public places," said Brown.
Montreal's airport authority echoed that sentiment when asked if it was concerned about travellers bringing back the bugs.
It says right now, there are no added precautions in place.
"In the event of any outbreak, (extra) protocols would first have to be defined and imposed by government authorities to all Canadian airports," said a spokesperson in a statement on Friday.
It also encouraged travellers to take precautions to limit their risk.
TRAVEL TIPS
Bed bugs can hide in your suitcase and clothing. To avoid bringing home an unwanted souvenir, Health Canada offers the following tips when travelling:
- Don't pack a pillow;
- Bring white sealable plastic garbage bags for separating belongings;
- Don't put luggage on hotel room beds. Keep it on the luggage stand;
- Thoroughly inspect mattresses by lifting each corner;
- Don't store anything under the bed.
When you return from a trip, consider this advice:
- Check your luggage for bed bugs before bringing it into your home;
- Wash all clothing and fabric in hot water;
- Dry non-washable items in the dryer for 30 minutes;
- Vacuum your luggage and immediately throw out the vacuum bag.
NEW BATTLE ON BED BUGS
As cities around the world grapple with bed bugs, a few factors have experts worried.
And a warmer climate is one of them.
Bed bug populations tend to spike in summer and fall. If the warmer season sticks around longer, so could the pests, says Brown.
Last month was the warmest September on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 16.38 C, according to Copernicus Climate Change Services, a European data agency.
"If we have elevated temperatures for longer periods of time, we tend to see populations increase faster because that generation time is shrinking," he said.
Another issue—the insects are getting harder to get rid of.
Bed bugs are increasingly resistant to insecticides because certain kinds are overused, says Brown.
"We sort of select naturally resilient members of those groups. They survive, then they reproduce and pass those genetics on to their offspring."
WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET BED BUGS
Time is of the essence when you're dealing with bed bugs, so knowing how to spot the telltale signs is key.
The pests are about the size and colour of an apple seed. If they're around, you might have marks similar to mosquito bites, itchy skin, or small black dots on your sheets and mattress seams.
If you're dealing with an infestation in Montreal, you can find information about what to do here.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
Number of Israelis taken prisoner 'several times greater' than dozens: Hamas spokesperson
The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was "several times greater" than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Gunfire, rockets and carnage: Israelis are stunned and shaken by unprecedented Hamas attack
Israel was in shock Saturday, with the unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos unfolding across the country's south seared into people's minds. Even the steely nerved residents of communities near the Gaza Strip who have grown used to the wail of air-raid sirens described Saturday's ground assault as a nightmare come true.
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Toronto
-
Ontario politicians condemn attack on Israel after hundreds left dead
Ontario politicians have publicly condemned attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
Two people hospitalized after two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
-
Weather alerts in effect for New Brunswick as post-tropical storm Philippe moves closer
NB Power says it has over 500 resources ready to respond to outages caused by post-tropical storm Philippe this weekend if necessary.
-
Nova Scotia prepares for remnants of post-tropical storm Philippe
As remnants of post-tropical storm Philippe move towards the Maritimes, Nova Scotians made preparations for the storm.
London
-
London Police Major Crimes investigating death on Adelaide Street in London, Ont.
London Police Service Major Crimes division is investigating after reports of at least one death on Adelaide Street South Saturday morning.
-
'We have no food for tomorrow': Generous Londoners provide Thanksgiving rescue
A group of generous Londoners is making Thanksgiving a better time for many people. The Guru Nanak Mission Society cooked and delivered 575 meals.
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Gunshots reported twice in 12 hours in the Sault
Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the area of the 400 block of Douglas Street in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ont. horse owner overjoyed by miracle birth of twin foals
Giving birth to twins is common for humans. But for a horse, it's an exceptionally rare event – this miracle occurred on a quaint countryside farm in northern Ontario earlier this year.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier joins other leaders in condemning attack on Israel
Alberta premier Danielle Smith took to social media Saturday to condemn the attack on Israel.
-
Bear warning not enough scare off hikers and bikers in Bragg Creek
A bear warning in effect for the West Bragg Creek Recreation Area wasn’t enough to deter hikers and bikers on Saturday.
-
Man charged in abduction of woman in northeast Calgary
A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to the abduction of a woman that took place Thursday in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
‘It means a lot to get to this moment’: Willow River Centre doors opened to public
The Willow River Centre opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday morning.
-
Guelph Humane Society looking for help for injured cat
Urgency mounts this holiday weekend for Archie, a cat found injured on the side of a road in North Wellington County.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
Vancouver
-
Conservation groups oppose B.C.'s grizzly bear framework, say it could lead to return of trophy hunting
A coalition of "animal care organizations, conservationists, scientists and nature-based businesses" has sent a letter to the provincial government opposing its draft "Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework."
-
Increased patrols near places of worship after Israel attack, but 'no specific threat' in Vancouver, police say
The Vancouver Police Department says residents may see additional officers patrolling near some places of worship and community centres in the wake of Saturday's deadly attacks in Israel.
-
Vancouver mayor's 2nd conduct complaint against city councillor upheld
For the second time in as many weeks, the City of Vancouver's integrity commissioner has ruled on a code of conduct complaint filed by Mayor Ken Sim against Coun. Christine Boyle.
Edmonton
-
2 teens die in Brule Road single-vehicle collision west of Hinton
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
-
Alberta premier joins other leaders in condemning attack on Israel
Alberta premier Danielle Smith took to social media Saturday to condemn the attack on Israel.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
Windsor
-
'Friendsgiving' dinner planned by 2SLGBTQIA+ community
Some members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community won’t be having a traditional family Thanksgiving, but there’s another option to celebrate the holiday.
-
Turkey truck rollover delays 401 traffic, a Halloween décor fright, and high turnout to Unifor Local 444 meeting: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized by a top travel blog, a Windsor family’s holiday decorations prompted a police response, and 1,500 turkeys were involved in a transport truck crash.
-
Stolen car found after reported collision
The car, a Volkswagon Jetta, was allegedly stolen from a driveway on the north side of Chatham.
Regina
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Homelessness plan welcomed in Regina, but advocates question consultation
The government’s plan to address homelessness is being welcomed by those needing shelter in Regina. Many are looking for a place indoors as colder weather approaches.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
-
One person rescued from Glebe Annex blaze
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Cats take over home in Caswell Hill amid growing stray crisis
In the neighbourhood of Caswell Hill, a house was found overrun not by people but by dozens of cats. A concerned neighbour brought the situation to light.