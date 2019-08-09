

CTV Montreal Staff





The Sureté du Quebec has identified the fourth and final victim of Monday's deadly highway 440 pileup in Laval.

Sylvain Pouliot of Terrebonne, 55, is the final victim.

The other victims are 26-year-old Robert Tanguay-Laplante and retired SPVM officers Gilles Marsolais and Michele Bernier.

This week Transportation Minister Francois Bonnardel said he wanted to immediately have lines on the road repainted to ban drivers from moving into the lane so close to the exit.

However a report conducted several years ago indicated this would not be an effective solution.

More to come.