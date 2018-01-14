

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s last major snow removal operation wasn’t even done and now it needs a new one.

After Saturday’s snowfall, which left over 30 centimetres of powder on the city, the city will begin clearing the snow at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by City Hall, the operation will take at least five days to be complete.

Jean-Francois Parenteau, the city’s manager for citizen services, urged Montrealers to be cautious around snow removal machinery.

“We are also asking motorists to respect the parking bans that will be in the territory in the coming hours to allow teams to load the snow as quickly as possible,” he said.