CTV Montreal





BIXI rides will be on the house for interested Montrealers and tourists on Sunday.

The fourth Free BIXI Day will allow users to take unlimited rides that are under 30 minutes, free of charge.

The next two Free BIXI Days are scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.

The BIXI network features 6,250 bicycles and 540 stations spread throughout Montreal, Longueuil and Westmount.