MONTREAL -- Three of Quebec's biggest cities outside of Montreal have already voted in their new mayors and have presumed winners just hours after polls closed.

LONGUEUIL

Catherine Fournier, the youngest woman ever elected to Quebec's National Assembly, declared victory as mayor of Longueuil shortly after polls closed on Sunday.

"What an honour," she wrote to social media. "What a privilege. What a responsibility."

"I will do everything I can to live up to the confidence you have shown in me today. Let's write the rest together."

LAVAL

The successor to outgoing Laval mayor Marc Demers has a very strong lead in that city and is the presumed winner.

Stephane Boyer, a councillor in Laval whom Demers endorsed, was easily leading in the hour after polls closed. By 9:30 he had 43.66 per cent of the vote, with more than half of polls reported.

He was followed by Michel Trottier at about 24.5 and Sophie Trottier close behind.

QUEBEC CITY

In Quebec City, outgoing mayor Régis Labeaume's successor appeared quickly victorious -- but after declaring victory, has since walked it back in what has become a race to watch

Psychologist Marie-Josée Savard's team retweeted election calls showing her the winner as early as 8:30. She had a strong lead out of the gates, followed by Jean-François Gosselin with 25 per cent and Bruno Marchand.



Two hours later Marchand bypassed Savard and the race is now undeclared.

SHERBROOKE

The race in Sherbrooke is still very close, as of 10: p.m., with a difference of 1,264 votes between the two front-runners.

Evelyne Beaudin has won 41.43 per cent of votes cast so far, with a total count of 19,133.

Luc Fortin has 38.7 per cent and 17,869 votes.

BEACONSFIELD

George Bourelle - 1,970, 56.41 per cent.

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong - 1, 497, 42.87 per cent.

DORVAL

Marc Doret - 1,254, 66.21 per cent.

Richard Moreau - 272, 14,36 per cent.

Giovanni Baruffa - 262, 13.83 per cent.

GATINEAU

France Belisle - 19,800, 42.97 per cent.

Maude Marquis-Bissonette - 17,804, 37.92 per cent.

Jean-Francois Leblanc - 7,499, 15. 87 per cent.

Jacques Lemay, 722, 1.53 per cent.

Remi Bergeron, 506, 1.06 per cent.

Abdelhak Lekbabi, 297, 0.62 per cent.

This is a developing story that will be updated.