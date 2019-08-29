A woman in Sherbrooke and her cat were reunited four years after he went missing thanks to a microchip.

Last Wednesday, Isabelle Noiseux got a pleasant surprise when she received a call from the SPA de Quebec informing her that a cat with a microchip with her coordinates had been found.

She had not seen her animal since he ran away during a march in October 2015.

"I put ads all over the neighbourhood and notified the SPA Estrie, but no news of Mr. Cat. After four years, I was sure that my cat was dead or that he had been adopted by a family. To have recovered him, I did not believe it, even if I hoped it! In my heart, he was the best cat of my life. This SPA call was really surprising! '' said Isabelle Noiseux.

Noiseux was relieved to see that her cat was in good health.

The cat has the same gentle, social, calm and affectionate temperament as before.