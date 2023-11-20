Four-vehicle collision kills one person northeast of Montreal

A four-vehicle collision killed one person and seriously injured another on Sunday evening in Lanoraie, in the Lanaudière region.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Autoroute 40 eastbound, at kilometre 136.

"According to the initial information, a truck hit several vehicles that were standing stationary on the shoulder of the highway," explains Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

A reconstructionist is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2023.