The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 1:07PM EDT
More than 4,000 preschoolers will walk in honor of missing children next Friday, May 25th.
In 1986, May 25th was designated as National Missing Children's Day by the Solicitor General of Canada.
Toddlers from around 50 daycares across Quebec will take part in the march to remind families of missing children that they will never be forgotten.
In Quebec alone, in 2017, an average of 19 children were reported missing each day. Runaways constitute a large portion of this statistic.
May 25th is also a day to educate parents about what they can do to better protect their children from kidnapping, assault and exploitation.
The Missing Children's Network has launched a online tool that will allow parents to electronically record and store information about their children, to be used in an emergency. The app is available on smartphones.
In a gesture of solidarity, Montreal City Hall will be illuminated in green to mark National Missing Children's Day.
