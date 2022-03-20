Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.

The SPVM is also investigating three attempted murders from the night before.

First responders received a call around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in Westmount.

The call was made by public safety officers, who witnessed an altercation at the intersection of De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Roslyn Ave.

The woman suffered injuries to her upper body from a sharp object, according to police, and was transported to hospital where she is in critical condition.

A suspect was arrested and will meet with investigators, and a security perimeter has been set up around the scene as police gather more details surrounding the incident.

Earlier that morning, two victims were transported to hospital after they were both stabbed outside a bar on St. Denis St. in the Ville-Marie borough.

The SPVM says the victims, age 24 and 34, were transported to hospital with upper-body injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting an altercation which began inside the bar and moved to the street.

Three suspects have been described to investigators, who will study video surveillance footage to help determine their identities.

THREE ATTEMPTED MURDERS THE NIGHT BEFORE

Police are also investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.

In separate events that occurred around the same time, two men were shot.

One victim, 19, was hit by several bullets to the upper body in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Just a few minutes earlier in the Saint-Leonard borough, a 35-year-old man was shot. His condition is stable but he will require several surgeries.

Later that night in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, another 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife. His condition is also stable.

The three attempted murders are currently being investigated by the SPVM.