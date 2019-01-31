

CTV Montreal





There are a few very wealthy Quebecers walking around out there who don’t seem to know just how much they’re worth.

According to Loto-Quebec, four $1-million prizewinners have yet to claim their winnings, even though weeks have passed since their draws.

“People haven't claimed their prizes because they don't know they've won,” said Brian Lecompte of Loto-Quebec.

These winning tickets that haven’t been claimed include:

A $1 million Quebec 49 winner sold in Gatineau for the Nov. 14 draw

Two $1 million Lotto Max tickets. One was sold in Terrebonne for the Oct. 26 draw while the other was sold in Longueuil for the Sept. 28 draw.

A $1 million Lotto 6/49 winner sold in Brome-Missisquoi MRC for the Sept. 12 draw.

Two $500,000 Lotto Max winners have also gone unclaimed - one in Quebec City for the Nov. 30 draw and the other in Longueuil for the June 1 draw.

Lottery winners have 12 months to claim their prizes.



It’s not all that rare that prizes go unclaimed after a draw, said Lecompte.

“We did have someone come in last August. His spouse asked him to clean out his coat closet. He had a bunch of old coats, and she wanted to give them to goodwill,” he said. “He found a ticket he purchased in December, and he won – I think it was $1.7 million.”

If a prize goes unclaimed, the money is sent back to a winnings pool, meaning someone will eventually claim the cash.

“We don't want it to go back to the general prize fund and then be won in Alberta or British Columbia. We want it to stay here,” said Lecompte. “If it was won in Quebec we want it to be claimed in Quebec.”