MONTREAL -- Customers who frequenteed Dooly's pool room in Saint-Hyacinthe on Oct. 14 and 15 should get tested for COVID-19, public health says.

At least four people have been infected with the disease and dozens more are awaiting test results.

"A pool tournament and a Halloween party during which physical distancing was not respected took place at this establishment," Monteregie's public health department said in a news release on Monday.

"It is therefore possible that people at Dooly's could have contracted the disease without even having taken part in the pool tournament or the Halloween party."

A walk-in screening clinic is set up at Pavillon La Coop, and appointments can also be made by dialing 1-877-644-4545.

