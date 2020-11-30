MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating four shootings that took place in the span of about five hours in Montreal North and the east end on Sunday night, injuring at least four people.

In its latest update, the Montreal police (SPVM) still hadn't arrested anyone in connection to the events and none of the people who were injured had died.

The first event took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pascal and Lapierre Sts. in Montreal North, where SPVM officers found bullet holes on a car and casings on the ground.

A little while later, a man in his 20s showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body and had to undergo surgery. Police called his condition serious, but have yet to determine whether or not his injuries are linked to the event in Montreal North.

Then, at around 9:30 p.m., an elderly man in his 50s was parking his car in the entrance of his Riviere-des-Prairies home when he was shot at least once in the upper body. Officials showed up to the scene on 63rd Ave. near Perras Blvd. and took the man to hospital.

About 10 minutes later, another shooting took place in the same neighbourhood; this time in the parking lot of a residential building. A man who was travelling on foot reportedly shot at a car with at least one person in it before fleeing.

Around 10:20 p.m., a man in his 20s who was on the balcony of his home on Armand-Bombardier Blvd., also in Riviere-des-Prairies, was shot multiple times by someone on the ground. He was taken to hospital but his injuries weren't life-threatening, police say.

Police are still trying to shed light on the circusmtances surrounding this string of events, in addition to determining if there's a connection between the man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wounds and the vehicle with bullet holes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.