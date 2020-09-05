SAINT-JOACHIM, QUE. -- Five teenagers were injured, two of them seriously, in a road accident Friday evening in Saint-Joachim, about an hour northeast of Quebec City.

Provincial police report that the accident occurred around 9 p.m. on the way to Cap Tourmente, in the small municipality.

All the occupants of the vehicle were injured, and four of them had to be transported to the hospital, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

Two of the youths suffered serious injuries, but the SQ was unable to say whether their lives were in danger late Friday evening.

It is unknown for the moment why the vehicle drove off the road, but the impaired driving does not seem to be involved, according to the police.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.