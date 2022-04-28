Four months later, 37 Sunwing passengers slapped with $59K in fines between them
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing "party flight" passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated.
Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
The agency didn't provide a breakdown of the amounts per passenger, but the fines reach a maximum of $5,000 each, it said in a news release.
The charter flight hit the news after photos and videos from it went viral, showing people drinking and partying in the aisles without masks. One passenger even claimed some passengers faked COVID-19 tests by putting Vaseline in their noses.
An event planner chartered the flight to carry a group to a New Year's Eve trip, including some Quebec reality TV stars and high-profile social media personalities.
Sunwing cancelled the group's return flight, and other airlines refused to carry members of the group as well, leaving many of them stranded in Mexico. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called them "barbarians."
"Following Transport Canada's investigation into the Montreal-Cancun flight of Dec. 30, 2021, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, announced today that the majority of non-compliant passengers have received penalties," the agency wrote.
Some people were found to have committed multiple infractions, with a total of 42 penalties spread between the 37 people.
That includes "18 penalties for non-compliance of vaccination status and 24 penalties for not respecting instructions to wear a mask," Transport Canada wrote.
That suggests that 18 people on the flight were not fully vaccinated. Starting a month before the flight, on Nov. 30, Canadians were not permitted to board flights or trains without being fully vaccinated.
Passengers on flights leaving Canada were, and still are, also required to wear masks on board.
While the maximum fine was $5,000 per person, most people were not given close to this amount, however -- if divided equally, that sum adds up to about $1,600 per passenger.
Fines have already been issued by Health Canada over the same flight, particularly around quarantine rules. Still, Transport Canada is responsible for investigating air safety incidents and problematic behaviour onboard flights.
The agency also penalized six people in an earlier round of fines.
"With this investigation, we want to send a clear message: the behaviour of some passengers on the Montreal-Cancun flight of Dec. 30 was unacceptable and it is not tolerated," said Alghabra in a statement.
This is a developing story.
