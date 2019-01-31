Featured Video
Four million-dollar Quebec winning lottery tickets not yet claimed
Lotto 6-49 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:22PM EST
There’s a few very wealthy Quebecers walking around out there who don’t seem to know just how much they’re worth.
According to Loto-Quebec, four million-dollar prize winners have yet to claim their winnings, even though weeks have passed since their draws.
These winning tickets that haven’t been claimed include:
A $1 million Quebec 49 winner sold in Gatineau for the Nov. 14 draw
Two $1 million Lotto Max tickets. One was sold in Terrebonne for the Oct. 26 draw while the other was sold in Longueil for the Sept. 28 draw.
A $1 million Lotto 6/49 winner sold in Brome-Missisquoi MRC for the Sept. 12 draw.
Two $500,000 Lotto Max winners have also gone unclaimed - one in Quebec City for the Nov. 30 draw and the other in Longueuil for the June 1 draw.
Lottery winners have 12 months to claim their prizes.
Latest Montreal News
- Four million-dollar Quebec winning lottery tickets not yet claimed
- Minister defends firing of pesticide whistleblower
- Would-be thieves ram Garda World truck with excavator
- Suicides decline in Quebec, but more outreach to the vulnerable is needed: study
- Dizzying weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians, experts say