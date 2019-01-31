

CTV Montreal





There’s a few very wealthy Quebecers walking around out there who don’t seem to know just how much they’re worth.

According to Loto-Quebec, four million-dollar prize winners have yet to claim their winnings, even though weeks have passed since their draws.

These winning tickets that haven’t been claimed include:

A $1 million Quebec 49 winner sold in Gatineau for the Nov. 14 draw

Two $1 million Lotto Max tickets. One was sold in Terrebonne for the Oct. 26 draw while the other was sold in Longueil for the Sept. 28 draw.

A $1 million Lotto 6/49 winner sold in Brome-Missisquoi MRC for the Sept. 12 draw.

Two $500,000 Lotto Max winners have also gone unclaimed - one in Quebec City for the Nov. 30 draw and the other in Longueuil for the June 1 draw.

Lottery winners have 12 months to claim their prizes.