

CTV Montreal





Four untouched islands off the eastern tip of the Montreal island are now open to nature enthusiasts.

The islands of Bonfouin, Aigle, Cerfeuils, and Beauregard are owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

They’re home to several species of at-risk birds, including the American kestrel and Canada warbler.

The islands were initially bought by the conservancy the 1970s.

Now there are hiking trails and information panels for the public to explore.

They’re open to visitors in canoes and kayaks, with motorized boats being asked to stay away.

"We are proud to showcase these extraordinary islands, while respecting the natural environment we are protecting," said project manager Julien Poisson in a statement. "We encourage Montreal residents and other people to take advantage of these beautiful sites in the coming weeks and connect with the natural beauty we have protected."

The islands total 130 hectares in area.

“You cannot save something you don't know,” said Joel Bonin of the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “We want people to know what is so beautiful about the St. Lawrence River and its islands…they'll be able to be engaged and for the next forty years do the same as our visionary founders.”