SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- At least four people were injured Saturday night in a knife fight at Le Shaker bar in Sherbrooke.

Sherbrooke police say some of those involved in the fight were seriously injured, but their lives are not in danger.

The conflict broke out between two groups, according to the police.

The events occurred around 1:05 a.m. in the resto-bar located in the Carrefour shopping center.

Police say a knife was used, but no further details were available as of Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects were in custody and expected to be interviewed by Sherbrooke police investigators on Sunday, according to the police release.

The police force is expected to provide more details Monday about the event.