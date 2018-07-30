

CTV Montreal





Montreal's arson squad is investigating the destruction of four vehicles in Montreal North.

Early Monday morning someone set four cars parked next to apartment buildings on Villeneuve St. near Langelier Blvd. on fire.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the flames around 4:30 a.m. which also forced residents of one apartment building to leave because of the heavy smoke.

Once the fires were extinguished firefighters found signs that all four cars had deliberately been set on fire, with windows smashed and lighter fluid or some other substance poured on the vehicles.

The damage to the cars is extensive -- in one case the front bumper melted and sagged to the ground -- while the building next to the cars was also damaged.

Police said they will talk to the owners of the cars and determine if any of them had been threatened.