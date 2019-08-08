

CTV Montreal staff





Drivers heading downtown via the Decarie Expressway faced a major delay on Thursday afternoon due to a four-car crash.

The crash occurred under the Upper-Lachine overpass.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said there were no indications of any injuries and no timeline for when the highway would reopen.

Motorists going the other way were also facing traffic as of 2:15 p.m. At 1:45, Transport Quebec said a cube truck hit a car in the westbound Ville Marie tunnel.