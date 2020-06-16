MONTREAL -- Four men have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Mont-St-Hilaire at the end of March.

Officers from the Richelieu St-Laurent police force were called to Passerins St. on March 26 about a man who was shot at least once inside his home. The man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The four men who have been arrested are aged 26, 27, 35 and 40. They will be questioned by the Sûreté du Québec’s major crime investigators.

Three searches are underway in the Longueuil and Brossard areas in addition to the arrests.