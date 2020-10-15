MONTREAL -- A fire in the middle of the night Thursday in Quebec City threw a dozen people into the streets.

No one was injured, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, relatives could not take the victims in.

They were all accommodated temporarily in a hotel.

#INCENDIE | 4e alarme | 241, 8e avenue | Situation maîtrisée | Les pompiers récupèrent les équipements | Démobilisation de quelques équipes de pompiers | Commissariat aux incendies sur les lieux. pic.twitter.com/HlOb0CcjcN — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) October 15, 2020

The blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the back of the four-unit building located on 8th Ave. in the Limoilou district. Shortly before 4:00 a.m., a fourth alarm was sounded because of the rapid spread of the flames.

Some 65 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., the Quebec City Fire Department declared the fire under control.

Fire department technicians are continuing to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.