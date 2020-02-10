MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire broke out in a commercial/residential building in Villeray Monday afternoon.

About 110 firefighters rushed to the scene at Villeray St. and Chateaubriand Ave. to fight the blaze in the two-storey building after they received at the call at 2:20 p.m.

Matthew Griffith of the Montreal fire department said there are no injuries to report.

Three adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire is still ongoing.