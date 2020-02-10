Four-alarm fire forces evacuations in Villeray
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 3:57PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 10, 2020 4:30PM EST
MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire broke out in a commercial/residential building in Villeray Monday afternoon.
About 110 firefighters rushed to the scene at Villeray St. and Chateaubriand Ave. to fight the blaze in the two-storey building after they received at the call at 2:20 p.m.
Matthew Griffith of the Montreal fire department said there are no injuries to report.
Three adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
The fire is still ongoing.