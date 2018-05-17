

CTV Montreal





One woman was hurt when a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Verdun.

The fire began around 4 a.m. in a triplex on LaSalle Blvd. near Hickson St.

Residents of the building, and neighbours on either side, were ordered to leave their homes because there was a risk of the fire spreading.

Firefighters went through the triplex and onto the roof in order to extinguish the flames and ensure every hot spot was put out.

One woman was overcome by smoke and treated at the scene.

LaSalle Blvd. was blocked to traffic for several hours while firefighters put out the fire and investigated the cause.