Four-alarm fire blazes on Notre-Dame St. E
Fire on Notre-Dame St. E (image: Paul Romano / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:05PM EDT
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a raging blaze on Notre-Dame St. E.
The four-alarm fire broke out in an abandoned building at the intersection of Sicard St. Monday evening.
Notre-Dame St. E was closed in both directions between Pie-IX Blvd. and Viau St.
Police were also at the scene.
