

CTV Montreal





The founder of the Just for Laughs festival is denying allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women.

Gilbert Rozon stepped down from his post at the festival last fall amid allegations made by multiple women that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

He had not made any public statement until Wednesday, when he spoke to reporters from Le Devoir while in was in a Montreal courthouse.

After his resignation Rozon announced that he would sell his shares in the Just for Laughs festival, but in January Quebecor filed an injunction, saying Rozon cannot sell his shares without the company's consent.

On the way out of the courtroom Rozon was asked if he had any comments about the nine women who accused him of sexual misconduct

"I refute the allegations and I hope that we still live in a society which believes in and favours the presumption of innocence," said Rozon.

His accusers include very well-known Quebec entertainment personalities such as actress Salome Corbo, TV host Penelope McQuade, and Julie Snyder -- whose ex-husband, Pierre Karl Peladeau, controls Quebecor.

Rozon's accusers are seeking permission to file a class action lawsuit against Rozon.