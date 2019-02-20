Featured Video
FOUND: Police worried about missing man's health
21-year-old Guillaume Frigon was last seen on Feb. 19, 2019
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:24PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:35PM EST
UDPATE: Guillaume Frigon has been found safe and sound. The original story follows
Montreal police are alerting the public to a missing man.
21-year-old Guillaume Frigon was last seen Tuesday Feb. 19 at his home in Montreal North.
Police say he walks everywhere, left home without any money or a cell phone, and is known to associate with people who are a bad influence.
Frigon stands 170 cm tall and weighs 52 kg (5'7", 115 lb) .
He has white skin, brown hair, and blue eyes, and a tattoo of a cannabis leaf on his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black coat and black and red Jordan-brand sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.
