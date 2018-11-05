Featured Video
FOUND: Police seek urgent help finding missing 21-year-old woman
Samantha Pompura
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 7:38PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 8:09AM EST
UPDATE: Montreal police have located 21-year-old Samantha Pompura. She is in good health.
Our original article follows:
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old woman missing from the West Island.
Samantha Pompura was last seen at 11:40 a.m. Monday in a health facility in Pointe-Claire. Police fear for her life as she made comments about suicide.
Pompura is white, 152 cm (5 feet), 48 kgs (105 lbs), with green eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks English.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes. She often takes public transit and could be at or near John Abbott College in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.
