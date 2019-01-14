Featured Video
FOUND: Police seek help finding teen missing from Pierrefonds
Luca Khuon is missing.
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:09PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 8:43PM EST
UPDATE: Luca Khuon has been found safely and returned home. The original article follows.
Montreal police are asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.
Luca Khuon was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. at his home in Pierrefonds. His family is worried for his safety.
Luca is tall and thin: 185 cm (6’1”) tall and 77 kg (170 lbs), with long dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He has a sprained ankle. He speaks French.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Michael Kors jacket with a hood, black pants, black sneakers and a black Supreme brand backpack.
He is known to use public transportation and hang out in Verdun and Côte-Vertu metro stations as well as downtown Montreal.
Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133.
