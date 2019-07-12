Featured Video
FOUND: Police seek help finding missing Montreal man with health concerns
Bohdan Moschanski, 68, was last seen July 11.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:08AM EDT
UPDATE: Brendan Moschanski has been found. He returned to his home at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Our original article follows:
Montreal police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing man with health issues.
Bohdan Moschanski, 68, was last seen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. getting off a bus near Galeries-Anjou and Jean-Talon Streets.
Police are worried for his safety because he has schizophrenia and cancer. He does not have his medication with him.
Moschanski is 6'2" (188 cm), 209 lbs. (95 kgs), is white, with brown eyes and grey hair. Police say he talks to himself.
Areas he frequents include:
- Royal Bank of Canada (1410 Ste-Catherine St.)
- Hotel Mariott Château Champlain (1050 Gauchetière St. W)
- buses and hospitals in Montreal and Toronto (Mississauga)
Anyone who has seen him or knows anything about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
