FOUND: Police search for missing Montreal lawyer

UPDATE: The missing man in this article has been found. Identifying details have been removed.



Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

The 62-year-old was last heard from on Thursday, leaving his home.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his health and safety, but they have very little information about his recent movements, except that he frequents libraries.

Police could not describe the clothes he wore at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 8, 2022.