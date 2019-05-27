Featured Video
FOUND: Police looking for missing Notre-Dame-de-L’Ile-Perrot girl
Marie-Pier Leroux, 17, has been missing since Sunday night. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 9:46PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 6:43AM EDT
UPDATE: Marie-Pier Leroux was found in good health on the island of Montreal on Tuesday afternoon.
Our original article follows:
The Sureté du Quebec is asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old Notre-Dame-de-L’Ile-Perrot girl who has been missing since Sunday night.
Marie-Pier Leroux’s parents said they fear for her safety.
She was last seen wearing a denim coat with “Korea” written on it the back and a butterfly design.
She stands 5’3, weighs 100 lbs and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264.
