UPDATE: Simon Levesque was located on January 6, and is in good shape.

Our original article follows.

The SPVM is asking the public for help in locating Simon Levesque, a 45-year-old caucasian man with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Levesque was last seen on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in his home on St. Michel Blvd in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

He is approximately 5’7, weighs 180 lbs, and frequents the Hochelaga and Centre-Sud areas.

Police are fearful for Levesque’s life because he has expressed suicidal thoughts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, their local police unit, or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.