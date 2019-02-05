

CTV Montreal





On Thursday February 7, Montreal police located Susie Koneak in St. Henri. She is safe and in good health.

Our original article follows:

A woman from Northern Quebec has been missing in Montreal for more than a week, and investigators are concerned for her safety.

Susie Koneak was last seen on Jan. 28 when she flew into Trudeau airport after coming to the city for medical treatment.

She was supposed to go to Ullivik, the Inuulitsivik health and social services centre that is a short distance away in Dorval, and was last there on Jan. 28.

According to Koneak's sister, she phoned home to report she was safe, but has not turned up since.

The 44-year-old woman is a teacher in Kuujuaq, and the mother of six children.

A local publication from the Northern Quebec community reported on Tuesday that Koneak had been located and was in touch with family. Montreal Police, however, say she has not yet be found and the article has since been taken down.

Montreal police officer Raphael Bergeron said police are going to search many areas to try and find Koneak.

"Let's say she goes into a specific restaurant to get coffee we're going to go. During the course of the day, a police officer will pass by and obviously take a look and if she has appeared in those places we're going to ask people, with the pictures obviously, if they have seen the lady in the area," said Bergeron.

"Obviously during the course of the days and weeks that come we're going to keep on looking for that person."

Koneak speaks English and may be in Verdun or St. Henri.

Koneak is about 170 cm tall (5'9") and weighs 92 kg (205 lb). She has brown hair and green eyes and usually wears eyeglasses. Police said her hair is currently dyed red and that she has blue eyes.

Her family said she was wearing a pale blue coat when last seen.

Anyone with information can contact police at 9-1-1.