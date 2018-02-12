

CTV Montreal





UPDATE: Eva Kudluk returned home late Tuesday. She is in good health. Our original article follows:

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Eva Kudluk was last seen on Sunday in the Southwest borough of Montreal. She uses the metro, and could be anywhere in the city.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Eva is indigenous, is 1.57 metres (5’1”) tall, weighs 45 kilograms (100 lbs.) and has dark eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a coat with a ‘Northstorm’ cap, a turtleneck sweater, dark pants and rubber boots.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. All calls are anonymous and confidential.