

CTV Montreal





UPDATE: Lina Yamini was found safe and sound. Our original story follows.



Montreal police want your help finding a teenaged girl who went missing on Monday.

Lina Yamini, 14, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday Feb. 18, 2019 near Antoine de Saint Exupery School in St. Leonard.

She has white skin, brown hair, brown eyes, and speaks French. She stands 1.68m tall and weighs 59 kg. (5'5", 130 lb).

Lina was last seen wearing a reddish-brown coat with a hook, a sweater, and pale grey cotton sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Info Crime at 514-393-1133.