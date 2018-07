CTV Montreal





UPDATE: Chris Eze was located in good health on Friday afternoon. Our original article follows:

Montreal police are asking for help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Chris Kenneth Eze was last seen on Friday July 6, 2018 at 5 a.m. Police believe he ran away from his Montreal North home.

Chris was wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and carrying a red and black Louis Garneau backpack with a pirate motif.

The boy has brown skin, brown eyes, and short black hair.

He stands 1.45 m tall and weighs 43 kg (4'9", 100 lb).

Anyone has seen the boy, or has any information, is urged to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.