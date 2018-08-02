

An Inuit woman who came to Montreal for surgery has been found, one week after being picked up and released by police.

Police issued a call for help in finding Mina Iquasiak Aculiak on Wednesday evening, almost one week after she went missing.

Aculiak had been staying at the Gingras-Lindsay Rehabilitation Institute on Darlington Ave. in Cote des Neiges as she recovered from injuries she suffered following an altercation with police in April.

On Friday July 27 she returned to the centre and, at the request of its administrators, was arrested by police because she was intoxicated.

Police then took her to a police station in St. Laurent and around midnight she was released, given a bus ticket, and told to make her own way back to the rehab centre, despite her speaking no French and very little English.

Nobody then saw her until Thursday morning, when an off-duty police officer located her at Cremazie Blvd. and Bloomfield Ave.

The entire incident has many people upset.

Nakuset, the director of the Native Women's Shelter in Montreal, is appalled that police sent away someone with obvious physical injuries with a bus ticket.

"The fact that they chose to leave a woman that still has a catheter in her arm, in the streets at midnight, is horrific. It doesn't make sense at all. I don't understand how they could do such a thing," said Nakuset.

She said if police had contacted her group, "we would have picked her up in a second."

"This could have been avoided," said Nakuset, and instead police and the public now have to find a woman with severe injuries who has gone missing.

Police Inspector André Durocher said the force will investigate why Aculiak was left to make her own way home.

"If something was improper of course we're going to correct it," said Durocher. "Is it a weakness in the procedure? Was the procedure followed, not followed? Those are the type of things that we need to validate before we make any further comments."

Aculiak came to Montreal for surgery after being hit by a police car on April 4, 2018.

According to APTN, Aculiak was running from police in the village of Umiujaq after shoplifting some knives when officers hit her with their car.

The impact fractured six of her vertebrae, broke several ribs and her left arm, and punctured her lung, kidney, and liver.

Quebec's independent police inquiry task force, the BEI, launched an investigation two months after learning of the incident. According to the initial report, Kativik police believed the woman was going to hurt someone with the knives, and that she suffered a broken arm when hit by a police car.

It was only when La Presse reported on the full extent of Aculiak's injuries that the BEI went to Umiujaq to begin a thorough investigation.